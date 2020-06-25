UrduPoint.com
Thai Ambassador In Russia Says Bangkok, Moscow Can Boost Cooperation In Healthcare Sector

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Thai Ambassador in Russia Says Bangkok, Moscow Can Boost Cooperation in Healthcare Sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia and Thailand can enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, the kingdom's ambassador in Moscow, Thanatip Upatising, said on Thursday.

"COVID-19 is really changing our economy, changing the whole world, and also emphasizes that Russia and Thailand can cooperate in the new fields, namely, in healthcare. The embassy is doing everything possible to cooperate in the pharmaceutical field," Upatising said during the online conference on Russian-Thai cooperation.

According to the Thai Health Ministry's latest update, the Southeast Asian country has so far registered 3,158 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths.

In May, Thailand started gradually lifting the coronavirus restrictions. However, people are still obligated to wear protective masks, follow social distancing rules and disinfect their hands upon going inside shops, restaurants, state institutions and office buildings. Apart from that, as fears of a second wave remain, the ban on arriving international flights has been extended through June 30, with only few exceptions.

