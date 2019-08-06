UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Army Destroys Thousands Of Landmines In Jungle

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:42 PM

Thai army destroys thousands of landmines in jungle

Pulling back to a safe distance atop a hill, Thai troops blew up thousands of anti-personnel landmines on Tuesday with controlled explosions that sent black plumes of smoke high above jungle treetops

Sa Kaeo, Thailand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Pulling back to a safe distance atop a hill, Thai troops blew up thousands of anti-personnel landmines on Tuesday with controlled explosions that sent black plumes of smoke high above jungle treetops.

Thailand is one of more than 160 countries to have signed the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use and stockpiling of the destructive weapon and aims to clear all mines by 2025.

As part of a days long operation to destroy the rest of Thailand's stockpile, soldiers clad in protective vests placed stacks of unexploded ordnance in a pit and gingerly laid explosive charges on top.

"From now on, Thailand will no longer retain any more anti-personnel landmines," said General Chaichana Nakkerd with the Thai armed forces joint chiefs of staff.

Standing on an observation hill as technicians detonated the charges, he said 3,133 landmines would be destroyed in Sa Kaeo province to "affirm our stance in not using" them.

But the border between Thailand and Cambodia is still littered with landmines from decades of civil war in Cambodia, where the remnants of the defeated Khmer Rouge retreated in the 1980s.

Chaichana said Thailand, which signed the treaty in 1998, still has a long way to go to clear a 360-kilometre area along the border by its deadline of 2023.

"The problem we still have is... the border with neighbouring countries are in rural areas and on hills," he said, making them challenging to remove.

Local residents who had been maimed by leftover mines were given gifts by the army after watching the operation.

The Ottawa treaty has helped eliminate 51 million landmines over the past two decades since it was enacted in 1997.

Related Topics

Army Thailand Ottawa Cambodia Border All From Top Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Murder accused granted post arrest bail

5 minutes ago

NH&MP speeds up digitalization of systems to faci ..

5 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine grenade at ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed as oil tanker hit motorbike in Hyderaba ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to boost industrial sector: Utman ..

5 minutes ago

President, PM AJK discuss Kashmir issue with Speak ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.