UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Authorities Put Pattaya Under 21-Day Lockdown Due To COVID-19 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Thai Authorities Put Pattaya Under 21-Day Lockdown Due to COVID-19 - Response Center

The world-famous resort city of Pattaya in the Thai province of Chonburi will be closed for non-residents for 21 days, starting at 2 p.m. (07.00 GMT) on April 9 to combat the spread of COVID-19, a spokesman of the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The world-famous resort city of Pattaya in the Thai province of Chonburi will be closed for non-residents for 21 days, starting at 2 p.m. (07.00 GMT) on April 9 to combat the spread of COVID-19, a spokesman of the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"This is the decision of the city and Chonburi province, associated with an increase in the number of cases in Pattaya, a significant part of which are foreign citizens," Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at a briefing.

Pattaya is now closed to all but medical vehicles, medical personnel, military personnel, police officers and other civil servants who are responsible for combating the coronavirus epidemic, as well as for people delivering food and essentials to the city, he said.

The Russian embassy in Thailand is working with the Thai authorities to ensure that Russian citizens can freely travel through a checkpoint in Pattaya to the Suvarnabhumi airport for boarding for evacuation flights, the embassy's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We hope to reach all the necessary agreements within today. Information on the procedure for leaving Pattaya will appear on the website of the embassy as soon as this happens," he said.

The next evacuation flight from Bangkok is planned for Saturday, so that there is enough time to prepare everything, he added.

Related Topics

Police Thailand Russia Vehicles Bangkok April All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamid Ismail Foundation Conducted a Ration Drive i ..

7 minutes ago

US Unveils Lending Programs to Provide $2.3 Trilli ..

2 minutes ago

Youth Activists Promoting Detente With Israel Arre ..

3 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez gets bored at home

19 minutes ago

Ex-SS Member Oberlander Complicit in WWII Killing ..

3 minutes ago

Top Contender to Succeed Merkel Says Coronavirus C ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.