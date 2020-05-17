UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Authorities Register 3 New COVID-19 Cases As Country Emerges From Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Thai Authorities Register 3 New COVID-19 Cases as Country Emerges From Lockdown

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Three new COVID-19 cases were detected in Thailand on Sunday, along with no new fatalities in the last 24 hours, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center, said, amid the process of lifting the lockdown.

"We have registered three new cases of the infection in Thailand today. In the last 24 hours, we have once again registered no deaths from the infection," he said during a press briefing, adding that all three patients have been quarantined upon returning from Pakistan and Egypt.

Even though they were tested both before departing for Thailand and after arriving in the country, they were diagnosed with COVID-19 only after being quarantined, according to the spokesman.

Witsanuyotin has also updated the cumulative COVID-19 statistics for Thailand, saying that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 3,028, the death toll is 56, and the number of recoveries is 2,856.

On Sunday, Thailand begins the second phase of easing the lockdown measures, which includes reopening malls, wholesale markets, pools, gyms, libraries, and museums.

The first stage was launched on May 3.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Egypt May Sunday Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

9 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

11 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

11 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.