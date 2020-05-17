Thai Authorities Register 3 New COVID-19 Cases as Country Emerges From Lockdown

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Three new COVID-19 cases were detected in Thailand on Sunday, along with no new fatalities in the last 24 hours, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center, said, amid the process of lifting the lockdown.

"We have registered three new cases of the infection in Thailand today. In the last 24 hours, we have once again registered no deaths from the infection," he said during a press briefing, adding that all three patients have been quarantined upon returning from Pakistan and Egypt.

Even though they were tested both before departing for Thailand and after arriving in the country, they were diagnosed with COVID-19 only after being quarantined, according to the spokesman.

Witsanuyotin has also updated the cumulative COVID-19 statistics for Thailand, saying that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 3,028, the death toll is 56, and the number of recoveries is 2,856.

On Sunday, Thailand begins the second phase of easing the lockdown measures, which includes reopening malls, wholesale markets, pools, gyms, libraries, and museums.

The first stage was launched on May 3.