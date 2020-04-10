UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Authorities Register 50 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality Over Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

Thai Authorities Register 50 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality Over Past 24 Hours

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Thailand increased by 50 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 2,473, while the death toll rose by one, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the national coronavirus response center, said on Friday.

"Today, we registered 50 new cases of the infection. One more person has died.

I offer my condolences to the family [of the deceased person]," Wisanuyothin said at a briefing

The spokesman added that the total death toll reached 33, while 1,013 patients had recovered so far.

In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, the authorities have shut borders of 15 out of 77 provinces of the country ” 12 southern provinces and three northeastern provinces, Wisanuyothin said, adding that the eastern resort city of Pattaya in the province of Chonburi were closed for non-residents.

Related Topics

Thailand Died Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.