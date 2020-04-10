Thai Authorities Register 50 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality Over Past 24 Hours

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Thailand increased by 50 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 2,473, while the death toll rose by one, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the national coronavirus response center, said on Friday.

"Today, we registered 50 new cases of the infection. One more person has died.

I offer my condolences to the family [of the deceased person]," Wisanuyothin said at a briefing

The spokesman added that the total death toll reached 33, while 1,013 patients had recovered so far.

In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, the authorities have shut borders of 15 out of 77 provinces of the country ” 12 southern provinces and three northeastern provinces, Wisanuyothin said, adding that the eastern resort city of Pattaya in the province of Chonburi were closed for non-residents.