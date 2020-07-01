UrduPoint.com
Thai Cabinet Approves Extension Of State Of Emergency Extension Until July 31 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:05 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Thailand's cabinet of ministers on Tuesday formally approved extending the coronavirus state of emergency until July 31, media reported.

A day prior, the Thai Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration proposed despite not registering any local transmissions in over a month, citing high levels of infections in different parts of the world, Bangkok Times reported.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat explained that the emergency powers granted to the government were needed to restrict international travel and to track and quarantine people with suspected infections, the newspaper reported.

Thai schools are set to reopen on July 1 as part of the fifth phase of restrictions easing.

The country has so far registered 3,171 COVID-19 infections and 58 deaths from the disease while 3,056 have recovered.

