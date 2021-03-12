Thai Cabinet Members' Vaccination Canceled Over Reported Side Effects of AstraZeneca Shots

The inoculation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and other cabinet members with the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine was postponed indefinitely over reports about severe adverse effects detected in European countries, Apichat Wachiraphan, the head of health ministry's Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The inoculation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and other cabinet members with the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine was postponed indefinitely over reports about severe adverse effects detected in European countries, Apichat Wachiraphan, the head of health ministry's Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Austria suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a woman died of thrombosis following the inoculation. Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Norway followed suit and suspended vaccination over the potential link to blood clots.

"The vaccination of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha and cabinet members was postponed due to the Danish health ministry's information on probable side effects caused by the drug, in particular, cases of blood clots in the blood vessels.

In Denmark, the use of the drug is suspended pending clarification of the exact causes of side effects," the official said at a briefing.

The announcement came 40 minutes before the scheduled vaccination of the prime minister and cabinet members.

State officials aged 60 and over were expected to be injected with AstraZeneca vaccine, as the other vaccine approved for mass use in Thailand � the one developed by China's Sinovac � has age limits and is not recommended to be used for senior citizens.