Thai capital bans dining in during night hours

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Customers of all restaurants in the Thai capital Bangkok are currently not allowed to eat or drink during evening hours to stem a further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang announced on Monday that the BMA issued a temporary order for all restaurants throughout Bangkok to deny customers eating and drinking on their premises from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (local time), beginning on Tuesday until Jan.

31.

However, Bangkok's restaurants can open as normal and serve customers at their tables from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. (local time), Pongsakorn said.

Alcoholic beverages are currently banned at Bangkok's restaurants at any time throughout the day and night as part of the stepped-up measures, he said.

Bangkok is one of the 28 provinces currently declared as areas under maximum control where the anti-pandemic measures have been more stringent and restrictive.