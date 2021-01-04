UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Capital Bans Dining In During Night Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

Thai capital bans dining in during night hours

Customers of all restaurants in the Thai capital Bangkok are currently not allowed to eat or drink during evening hours to stem a further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Customers of all restaurants in the Thai capital Bangkok are currently not allowed to eat or drink during evening hours to stem a further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang announced on Monday that the BMA issued a temporary order for all restaurants throughout Bangkok to deny customers eating and drinking on their premises from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (local time), beginning on Tuesday until Jan.

31.

However, Bangkok's restaurants can open as normal and serve customers at their tables from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. (local time), Pongsakorn said.

Alcoholic beverages are currently banned at Bangkok's restaurants at any time throughout the day and night as part of the stepped-up measures, he said.

Bangkok is one of the 28 provinces currently declared as areas under maximum control where the anti-pandemic measures have been more stringent and restrictive.

Related Topics

Bangkok All From P

Recent Stories

PSA shareholders approve merger with Fiat Chrysler ..

30 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

33 seconds ago

Senate offers Fateha for Mach's victims, Osama Sat ..

35 seconds ago

Mongolia extends again COVID-19 lock-down in capit ..

36 seconds ago

UK court blocks Assange extradition to US

10 minutes ago

KP govt approves financial package for outstanding ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.