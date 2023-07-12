Open Menu

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate - Reports

The Constitutional Court of Thailand has accepted two petitions against Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party and main candidate for prime minister, Thai media reported on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Constitutional Court of Thailand has accepted two petitions against Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party and main candidate for prime minister, Thai media reported on Wednesday.

The first petition was filed by Thailand's election commission, which accuses Limjaroenrat of violating the country's constitution and electoral law as a shareholder in the ITV television company, the Matichon daily newspaper reported.

Thailand's constitution prohibits candidates and members of the country's parliament from owning media outlets. Meanwhile, the petition filed by the election commission says that Limjaroenrat owned 42,000shares in ITV inherited from his father at the time of his candidacy for the 2023 parliamentary elections, the report said.

The court may deprive Limjaroenrat of his deputy status and prohibit him from engaging in politics for five or 10 years if the politician is found guilty.

Moreover, the case could then be referred to Thailand's Supreme Court for political office holders, and then the Move Forward Party leader might face a fine and even imprisonment.

The second petition against Limjaroenrat was filed by a Thai lawyer. It reportedly contains accusations against Limjaroenrat and his party of attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy of Thailand. The petition says that during the election campaign, the party was urging the removal of section 112 from laws concerning offenses against national security, which represents an alleged attempt to illegally change the political system of the nation, the report said.

If the constitutional court upholds the second petition, the Move Forward Party may be dissolved, while its leaders, including Limjaroenrat, may lose the right to engage in politics for 10 years, the report said.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Thailand Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Fine Pita May Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

3 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

3 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

3 minutes ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

3 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

11 minutes ago
Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

10 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

11 minutes ago
 IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to ..

IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to help stabilize economy: PM

7 minutes ago
 UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP ..

UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP Despite Kiev's Statements - IA ..

7 minutes ago
 France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Jap ..

France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Japan

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says Considering Sending ATACMS to Ukraine - ..

Biden Says Considering Sending ATACMS to Ukraine - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World