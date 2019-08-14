UrduPoint.com
Thai Court Acquits 24 Red Shirt Leaders Of Terrorism In 2010 Protest - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Thailand's Criminal Court on Wednesday dismissed charges of terrorism against 24 leaders of a two-month anti-government protest that took place in Bangkok in 2010, local media reported.

The court ruled that the protest by supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, referred to as the Red Shirts, was a political action rather than terrorism, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

The judges also dismissed the other related charges against the Red Shirt leaders, including illegal assembly, sedition as well as breach of an executive decree on public administration during a state of emergency, according to the newspaper.

Shinawatra was toppled in a military coup in 2006 after being accused of corruption. The 2010 protest, which saw over 90 people killed and thousands injured, was organized by the National United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship, also known as the Red Shirts, who called for then-Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva to dissolve parliament and hold early elections.

