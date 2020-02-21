Thai court dissolves key pro-democracy party over $6m loan

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an upstart pro-democracy party and main opponent of the kingdom's military-aligned government over a $6 million loan it received from its billionaire founder

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an upstart pro-democracy party and main opponent of the kingdom's military-aligned government over a $6 million loan it received from its billionaire founder.

Future Forward Party executives, including founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, were also "banned for running for political office for 10 years," judge Nakarin Mektriarat said.