Thai Court Dissolves Key Pro-democracy Party Over $6m Loan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an upstart pro-democracy party and main opponent of the kingdom's military-aligned government over a $6 million loan it received from its billionaire founder.

Future Forward Party executives, including founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, were also "banned for running for political office for 10 years," judge Nakarin Mektriarat said.

