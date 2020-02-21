Thai Court Dissolves Second Largest Opposition Party Over Election Law Breaches - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Future Forward Party, the second largest opposition party in Thailand, has been dissolved by the Constitutional Court over violations of election law, media reported on Friday.

According to the Thai PBS broadcaster, the party accepted an over $6 million loan from its former leader and founder, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, for an election campaign, which is an illegal act. Though the party's lawyers attempted to prove that the transaction was necessary and did not fall under the constitutional provision on conflicts of interest, the court felt otherwise.

Party members will be able to keep their seats in parliament, but they will have to join other parties or declare an independent status, the broadcaster added.

The Future Forward Party was established in 2018, a year before the first elections since the 2014 coup resulted in a military junta. The party was very popular and widely supported by voters, becoming the third largest represented in parliament.