UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Court Dissolves Second Largest Opposition Party Over Election Law Breaches - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:44 PM

Thai Court Dissolves Second Largest Opposition Party Over Election Law Breaches - Reports

The Future Forward Party, the second largest opposition party in Thailand, has been dissolved by the Constitutional Court over violations of election law, media reported on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Future Forward Party, the second largest opposition party in Thailand, has been dissolved by the Constitutional Court over violations of election law, media reported on Friday.

According to the Thai PBS broadcaster, the party accepted an over $6 million loan from its former leader and founder, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, for an election campaign, which is an illegal act. Though the party's lawyers attempted to prove that the transaction was necessary and did not fall under the constitutional provision on conflicts of interest, the court felt otherwise.

Party members will be able to keep their seats in parliament, but they will have to join other parties or declare an independent status, the broadcaster added.

The Future Forward Party was established in 2018, a year before the first elections since the 2014 coup resulted in a military junta. The party was very popular and widely supported by voters, becoming the third largest represented in parliament.

Related Topics

Election Loan Thailand Parliament Lawyers 2018 Media From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Rising Violence in Idlib May Trigger New Migrant I ..

2 minutes ago

US Denies Visa to Another Russian Diplomat Schedul ..

2 minutes ago

Over 12000 children left unvaccinated during recen ..

2 minutes ago

WHO says window of opportunity to stem virus 'narr ..

2 minutes ago

US Congress Should Pass Law Forbidding Trump 'Musl ..

8 minutes ago

Court seeks implementation report regarding ban on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.