Thai Court Reinstates Reformist Ex-PM Candidate Pita As MP

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday cleared thwarted prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat in a case that could have seen him banned from politics, reinstating him as an MP.

The 43-year-old led the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) to win the most votes in last year's general election, but was blocked from becoming prime minister after he was suspended as an MP in July.

His party was excluded from the governing coalition after the powerful establishment was spooked by the MFP's calls to reform the kingdom's strict royal insult laws, the military and business monopolies.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled by eight votes to one that Pita had not broken rules banning members of parliament from owning shares in media companies.

The case revolved around shares in the long-defunct ITV television station, which Pita says he inherited from his father when he died.

"ITV was not operating as media company on the day the party submitted the respondent's name for election," judge Punya Udchachon said in reading the court's verdict in the case.

"Holding the shares did not violate the law. The court has ruled his MP status has not ended."

There were jubilant scenes outside the court as dozens of MFP supporters wearing the party's orange colours cheered and chanted "PM Pita".

As he arrived for the hearing earlier, Pita said he was confident of the outcome and thanked MFP supporters.

"No matter the result I will still be working for the people," he said.

"It's only a detour. Regardless of the verdict we will continue fighting."

Even before the ruling, the media-savvy politician insisted he would run for office again -- but if the court had ruled against him, he would have faced disqualification from parliament altogether.

He reiterated in an interview with AFP late last year that he would take another tilt at the premiership, saying he was "not giving up".

