Thai Court Reinstates Reformist Ex-PM Candidate Pita As MP
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday cleared thwarted prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat in a case that could have seen him banned from politics, reinstating him as an MP.
The 43-year-old led the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) to win the most votes in last year's general election, but was blocked from becoming prime minister after he was suspended as an MP in July.
His party was excluded from the governing coalition after the powerful establishment was spooked by the MFP's calls to reform the kingdom's strict royal insult laws, the military and business monopolies.
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled by eight votes to one that Pita had not broken rules banning members of parliament from owning shares in media companies.
The case revolved around shares in the long-defunct ITV television station, which Pita says he inherited from his father when he died.
"ITV was not operating as media company on the day the party submitted the respondent's name for election," judge Punya Udchachon said in reading the court's verdict in the case.
"Holding the shares did not violate the law. The court has ruled his MP status has not ended."
There were jubilant scenes outside the court as dozens of MFP supporters wearing the party's orange colours cheered and chanted "PM Pita".
As he arrived for the hearing earlier, Pita said he was confident of the outcome and thanked MFP supporters.
"No matter the result I will still be working for the people," he said.
"It's only a detour. Regardless of the verdict we will continue fighting."
Even before the ruling, the media-savvy politician insisted he would run for office again -- but if the court had ruled against him, he would have faced disqualification from parliament altogether.
He reiterated in an interview with AFP late last year that he would take another tilt at the premiership, saying he was "not giving up".
Recent Stories
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City reports new COVID-19 sub-variant12 minutes ago
-
Magnitude of earthquake in Northern Chile revised from 5.2 to 5.3 -- GFZ32 minutes ago
-
Six killed in Mongolia gas explosion32 minutes ago
-
Australia face Covid, weather obstacles in second West Indies Test33 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update33 minutes ago
-
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling42 minutes ago
-
Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes1 hour ago
-
'Destroyed' Medvedev grinds into Australian Open semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Kuwait appoints prime minister as deputy emir2 hours ago
-
Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska on Ukraine 'mission'2 hours ago
-
Philippines bars entry of 3,359 foreigners in 20232 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1053 against USD Wednesday2 hours ago