UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Court Sees No Conflict Of Interest In Prime Minister Living In Army Residence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Thai Court Sees No Conflict of Interest in Prime Minister Living in Army Residence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Thailand's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that there is no conflict of interest for Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to live in an army residence, thus rejecting the opposition's petition to disqualify him amid months of anti-government protests.

Prayut has been living in the residence since 2010 when he became the army commander-in-chief. In 2014, he staged a military coup and took over as prime minister. The parliamentary opposition believes that the prime minister's stay with his family at the military housing after his resignation from the army in 2014 constitutes a conflict of interest and he should step down.

"The constitutional court has ruled that there is no conflict of interest in the prime minister living in the land forces' residence.

The petition of a conflict of interest has been turned down," the ruling said, as broadcast by the Matichon media outlet.

According to the court, the prime minister has the right to stay in the military residence as he is a retired senior military commander who had served as chief of the land forces and much contributed to their development.

The ruling also noted that the decision to cover Prayut's utility bills from the army's funds had been made by the command, which had issued a relevant order.

The ruling comes as the kingdom has been facing protests following the contested 2019 general election, with the participants demanding Prayut's resignation. Among other demands is a change of the constitution and reform of the monarchy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Thailand 2019 Family Media From Court Election 2018 Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

16 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

26 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

51 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

30 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

30 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.