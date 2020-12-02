Thai Court Sees No Conflict of Interest in Prime Minister Living in Army Residence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Thailand's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that there is no conflict of interest for Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to live in an army residence, thus rejecting the opposition's petition to disqualify him amid months of anti-government protests.

Prayut has been living in the residence since 2010 when he became the army commander-in-chief. In 2014, he staged a military coup and took over as prime minister. The parliamentary opposition believes that the prime minister's stay with his family at the military housing after his resignation from the army in 2014 constitutes a conflict of interest and he should step down.

"The constitutional court has ruled that there is no conflict of interest in the prime minister living in the land forces' residence.

The petition of a conflict of interest has been turned down," the ruling said, as broadcast by the Matichon media outlet.

According to the court, the prime minister has the right to stay in the military residence as he is a retired senior military commander who had served as chief of the land forces and much contributed to their development.

The ruling also noted that the decision to cover Prayut's utility bills from the army's funds had been made by the command, which had issued a relevant order.

The ruling comes as the kingdom has been facing protests following the contested 2019 general election, with the participants demanding Prayut's resignation. Among other demands is a change of the constitution and reform of the monarchy.