UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Court Upholds Death Sentence For Myanmar Men Over Brit Killings

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:31 PM

Thai court upholds death sentence for Myanmar men over Brit killings

Thailand's top court upheld the death sentence against two Myanmar migrant workers on Thursday in a final appeal against their conviction of murdering two British backpackers on a holiday island in a case tainted by allegations of mismanagement

Nonthaburi, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Thailand's top court upheld the death sentence against two Myanmar migrant workers on Thursday in a final appeal against their conviction of murdering two British backpackers on a holiday island in a case tainted by allegations of mismanagement.

"The Supreme Court upholds the verdict from the first court and the appeal court," a judge told the pair.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Myanmar From Top Court

Recent Stories

China unveils plan for huge anniversary military p ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Thu ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Receives India's Advance Payment for S-400 ..

6 minutes ago

Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karan kevich Say ..

6 minutes ago

DFC issues notices to shopkeepers

1 minute ago

'Naya Pakistan' to bring reforms in administrative ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.