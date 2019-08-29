Thai court upholds death sentence for Myanmar men over Brit killings

Thailand's top court upheld the death sentence against two Myanmar migrant workers on Thursday in a final appeal against their conviction of murdering two British backpackers on a holiday island in a case tainted by allegations of mismanagement

Nonthaburi, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Thailand's top court upheld the death sentence against two Myanmar migrant workers on Thursday in a final appeal against their conviction of murdering two British backpackers on a holiday island in a case tainted by allegations of mismanagement.

"The Supreme Court upholds the verdict from the first court and the appeal court," a judge told the pair.