Thai Court Upholds Death Sentence For Myanmar Men Over Brit Killings

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:36 PM

Thai court upholds death sentence for Myanmar men over Brit killings

Two Myanmar migrant workers sentenced to death for the brutal murder of a pair of British backpackers in Thailand lost their final appeal Thursday in a case tainted by claims of irregularities

Two Myanmar migrant workers sentenced to death for the brutal murder of a pair of British backpackers in Thailand lost their final appeal Thursday in a case tainted by claims of irregularities.

Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun were found guilty of the molestation and murder of Hannah Witheridge, 23, and of killing David Miller, 24, after their battered bodies were found on a beach on the southern resort island of Koh Tao in September 2014.

Prosecutors insisted the evidence against the men from Myanmar's impoverished Rakhine state was clear, and announcing the verdict of a final appeal Thursday, Thailand's top court agreed.

"The Supreme Court upholds the verdict from the first court and theappeal court," a judge told the stonefaced defendants, who were wearingkhaki prison garb.

