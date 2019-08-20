UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Rejects Muslim Insurgents' Demand For Prisoner Release -Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Rejects Muslim Insurgents' Demand for Prisoner Release -Reports

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has dismissed the demand of Muslim ethnic separatists from the Barisan Revolusi Nasional movement that members of their organization allegedly linked to the ongoing insurgency in Thailand's south be released as a precondition for negotiations, Singaporean media reported Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has dismissed the demand of Muslim ethnic separatists from the Barisan Revolusi Nasional movement that members of their organization allegedly linked to the ongoing insurgency in Thailand's south be released as a precondition for negotiations, Singaporean media reported Monday.

The Malay Muslim group, which has reportedly killed some 7,000 people over the past 15 years, earlier confirmed they would be interested in renewing negotiations with the Thai government on the condition that detained group members be released, Channel news Asia (CNA) reported.

"How can you say that? Everything must follow the justice procedure," CNA cited the Thai deputy prime minister as saying.

Wongsuwan stressed, however, that judicial processes related to state security should continue regardless of whether negotiations between the government and separatist organizations resumed.

The roots of the conflict date back to the early 20th century, when the territory of the Pattani sultanate became part of the mostly Buddhist Siam (former name of Thailand) and was separated into three provinces Naranthiwat, Pattani and Yala. Since then, Muslim movements in these regions have repeatedly called for either broader autonomy or independence.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Thailand Pattani Yala Independence Muslim Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Facebook Removes 5 Chinese-Based Accounts That All ..

9 seconds ago

Trump stresses need to reduce India-Pakistan 'tens ..

10 seconds ago

Spain Offers Alternative Ports to Stranded Open Ar ..

12 seconds ago

Tehmina Janjua to highlight Kashmir issue at UN H ..

16 seconds ago

Twitter Gives Customers 30 Days to Offboard State- ..

3 minutes ago

Protest held against power breakdown

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.