Thai Deputy Prime Minister Rejects Muslim Insurgents' Demand for Prisoner Release -Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has dismissed the demand of Muslim ethnic separatists from the Barisan Revolusi Nasional movement that members of their organization allegedly linked to the ongoing insurgency in Thailand 's south be released as a precondition for negotiations, Singaporean media reported Monday.

The Malay Muslim group, which has reportedly killed some 7,000 people over the past 15 years, earlier confirmed they would be interested in renewing negotiations with the Thai government on the condition that detained group members be released, Channel news Asia (CNA) reported.

"How can you say that? Everything must follow the justice procedure," CNA cited the Thai deputy prime minister as saying.

Wongsuwan stressed, however, that judicial processes related to state security should continue regardless of whether negotiations between the government and separatist organizations resumed.

The roots of the conflict date back to the early 20th century, when the territory of the Pattani sultanate became part of the mostly Buddhist Siam (former name of Thailand) and was separated into three provinces Naranthiwat, Pattani and Yala. Since then, Muslim movements in these regions have repeatedly called for either broader autonomy or independence.