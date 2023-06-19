Thai Election Commission Announces Final Results of May General Election

UrduPoint.com

The Thai election commission on Monday officially confirmed the results of the general election held in May but will continue a probe against several lawmakers over election law violations

The Thai national election commission announced preliminary results of the general election on May 15. The opposition Move Forward Party won the largest number of seats in the lower house, followed by the center-right Pheu Thai, the country's largest opposition party.

The Thai national election commission announced preliminary results of the general election on May 15. The opposition Move Forward Party won the largest number of seats in the lower house, followed by the center-right Pheu Thai, the country's largest opposition party.

"After completing the checks, we have approved all lawmakers of the House of Representatives elected on May 14: 400 lawmakers elected in their Constituencies and 100 more elected on the party lists. All 500 lawmakers can come to the parliament building from Tuesday to Friday to resolve all administrative issues before the first session of the newly elected parliament," the commission's secretary-general, Sawaeng Boonmee, told a press conference.

The final results show that the Move Forward Party led by Pita Limjaroenrat won 151 out of 500 seats in the House of Representatives. Pita's party is followed by Pheu Thai with 141 seats. The two military-aligned parties from the current government, the United Thai Nation Party under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Palang Pracharath Party, have won only 36 and 40 seats, respectively.

At the same time, the election official stated that the commission would continue to investigate potential violations of the election law by lawmakers, since it did not manage to complete all open investigations within the 60 day limit set by law. Seventy-one lawmakers are subjects of the current investigation, Sawaeng added.

