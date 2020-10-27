UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Election Commission To File Criminal Charges Against Opposition Leader - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:25 PM

Thai Election Commission to File Criminal Charges Against Opposition Leader - Reports

Thailand's Election Commission has decided to file charges at the Bangkok Criminal Court against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a billionaire and a former leader of the Future Forward Party dissolved back in February, for violation of electoral legislation during the 2019 elections, Thairath channel reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Thailand's Election Commission has decided to file charges at the Bangkok Criminal Court against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a billionaire and a former leader of the Future Forward Party dissolved back in February, for violation of electoral legislation during the 2019 elections, Thairath channel reported on Tuesday.

The commission accused Juangroongruangkit of providing 191 million Baht ($6 million) to his party during the 2019 electoral campaign. According to Thailand's law, the maximum sum that an individual may donate to a party is 10 million baht ($320 thousand).

The Bangkok demonstrations were ignited back in February when the constitutional court banned opposition party Future Forward headed by Juangroongruangkit, which was found guilty of receiving 191 million baht ($6 million) from its leader.

The protesters have been demanding that the powers of the king be curbed and have called on prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power after a coup in 2014, to resign. Later, the opposition added another demand - the release of all the detained protesters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Election Commission Of Pakistan Bangkok February May Criminals 2019 All From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

8 minutes ago

UAE and Uzbekistan to enhance economic cooperation ..

19 minutes ago

Spain unemployment jumps to 16.26% on virus fallou ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands flee homes near LA as wildfires rage

2 minutes ago

Sana Mir condemns attack on religious seminary in ..

34 minutes ago

China to contain childhood obesity

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.