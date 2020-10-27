Thai Election Commission to File Criminal Charges Against Opposition Leader - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Thailand's Election Commission has decided to file charges at the Bangkok Criminal Court against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a billionaire and a former leader of the Future Forward Party dissolved back in February, for violation of electoral legislation during the 2019 elections, Thairath channel reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Thailand's Election Commission has decided to file charges at the Bangkok Criminal Court against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a billionaire and a former leader of the Future Forward Party dissolved back in February, for violation of electoral legislation during the 2019 elections, Thairath channel reported on Tuesday.

The commission accused Juangroongruangkit of providing 191 million Baht ($6 million) to his party during the 2019 electoral campaign. According to Thailand's law, the maximum sum that an individual may donate to a party is 10 million baht ($320 thousand).

The Bangkok demonstrations were ignited back in February when the constitutional court banned opposition party Future Forward headed by Juangroongruangkit, which was found guilty of receiving 191 million baht ($6 million) from its leader.

The protesters have been demanding that the powers of the king be curbed and have called on prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power after a coup in 2014, to resign. Later, the opposition added another demand - the release of all the detained protesters.