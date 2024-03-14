Thai ex-PM Thaksin makes first public appearance since release: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited a Bangkok temple Thursday, an AFP reporter saw, in his first public appearance since being freed early from a jail sentence for graft and abuse of power.

The controversial billionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, went to the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine ahead of a trip to Chiang Mai in the kingdom's north later in the day.

Scores of media camped out in front of the shrine where Thaksin, wearing a blue shirt and a neck brace, prayed from around 5:00 am (2200 GMT Wednesday).

Later today, he is due to fly to Chiang Mai -- his home city and traditional political power base -- to pray at the graves of his deceased relatives.

The 74-year-old veteran politician returned to the kingdom in August after 15 years of self-exile and was immediately jailed for eight years on charges dating back to his time in power.

But his sentence was cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn within days of his return and last month, the government said Thaksin was eligible for early release because of his age and health.

The former Manchester City owner's return to Thailand last year came shortly after his Pheu Thai party seized the initiative to form a coalition government after losing the popular vote to the progressive Move Forward Party.

The timing of his return led many to conclude that a backroom deal had been struck to cut his jail time, a suggestion denied by the Pheu Thai-led government.