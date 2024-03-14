Thai ex-PM Thaksin makes first public appearance since release

Chiang Mai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited his hometown in the kingdom's north on Thursday as he made his first public appearances since being freed early from a jail sentence for graft and abuse of power.

The controversial billionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, prayed at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine before flying by private jet to Chiang Mai for a three-day trip.

After landing in Chiang Mai -- his home city and traditional political power base -- at around 9:40 am local time (0240 GMT) he was greeted by his younger sister and her husband before heading to a park and greeting supporters.

"Seventeen years I've been waiting for him," Samniang Kongpolparn, who travelled from northeastern Surin province, told AFP at the park.

Alongside him was Bangkok taxi driver Paisal, who had journeyed to see the former politician he called "the PM of my heart".

While in the north, Thaksin will meet family and supporters and pray at the graves of his relatives.

Earlier, scores of media camped out in front of the Bangkok shrine where Thaksin, wearing a blue shirt and a neck brace, prayed from around 5:00 am.

He was accompanied by his daughter Paetongtarn, now head of his Pheu Thai party, and her husband.

Thaksin, 74, returned to the kingdom in August last year after 15 years of self-exile, and was immediately jailed for eight years on charges dating back to his time in power.

But his sentence was cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn within days of his return, and last month the government said Thaksin was eligible for early release because of his age and poor health.

The former Manchester City owner's return to Thailand came shortly after his Pheu Thai took power at the head of a coalition government that includes parties close to his old foes in the military.

The timing of his return led many to conclude a backroom deal had been struck to cut his jail time, a suggestion denied by the Pheu Thai-led government.

Ramet Rattanachaweng, spokesman for the royalist Democrat party, said the public would be watching closely to see if Thaksin is being given special treatment.

"He is on parole. If he gets something beyond regular regulations, the probation and corrections departments will have to explain themselves," Ramet said.

Thaksin is widely seen as still wielding great influence with Pheu Thai, and on his release last month, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that "everyone in the government is ready to listen" to the veteran leader.

Srettha is due to visit Chiang Mai from Friday on his return from official visits to Germany and France, and told reporters in Paris he would meet Thaksin "if opportunity and time allow", according to public broadcaster ThaiPBS.

Pheu Thai spokesman Danuporn Punnakanta on Tuesday urged the party's MPs not to go and see Thaksin, saying they should be in Bangkok for Thursday's parliament session.

Thaksin is one of the most influential but divisive figures in modern Thai history.

A former police officer turned telecoms tycoon, he is still loved by millions of rural Thais for his populist policies in the early 2000s, but has long been opposed by the country's royalist and pro-military establishment.

"During Thaksin's era, I notice our country had improved. He cleared out the debt for Thailand," supporter Paisal told AFP at the park in Chiang Mai.

The tussle for dominance between the establishment and Thaksin and his allies has largely defined Thai politics over the past two decades.