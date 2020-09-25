UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Firms Interested In Russian MC-21 Aircraft - Ambassador To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Thai Firms Interested in Russian MC-21 Aircraft - Ambassador to Russia

Valentina Shvartsman - Thai companies are interested in Russian passenger aircraft, including the prospective C-21 twin-jet airliner, but considering the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects, leasing the aircraft may be more profitable than purchasing them at full price, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - Thai companies are interested in Russian passenger aircraft, including the prospective C-21 twin-jet airliner, but considering the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects, leasing the aircraft may be more profitable than purchasing them at full price, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik.

"There are plans for Thai private sectors that are still very interested in Russian aircraft, including the MС-21 model," Upatising said.

"However, given the negative effect of COVID-19 on the aviation industry, I believe that the alternative way for aircraft manufacturing company to bounce back is to consider business on leasing aircraft, since many airlines had been going out of business and many planes from those companies have been flooding the market. Leasing the airplanes would reduce the cost and make it much more attractive to the market [than] full price purchase," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Moscow Russia Company Price May September 2020 Market From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests target killers involved in over 15 tar ..

52 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 25 Sep 2020

53 seconds ago

Spain locks down one million as Europe battles reg ..

56 seconds ago

HBWWF stage protest in favour of women rights

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.