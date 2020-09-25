Thai Firms Interested in Russian MC-21 Aircraft - Ambassador to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - Thai companies are interested in Russian passenger aircraft, including the prospective C-21 twin-jet airliner, but considering the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects, leasing the aircraft may be more profitable than purchasing them at full price, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik.

"There are plans for Thai private sectors that are still very interested in Russian aircraft, including the MС-21 model," Upatising said.

"However, given the negative effect of COVID-19 on the aviation industry, I believe that the alternative way for aircraft manufacturing company to bounce back is to consider business on leasing aircraft, since many airlines had been going out of business and many planes from those companies have been flooding the market. Leasing the airplanes would reduce the cost and make it much more attractive to the market [than] full price purchase," the diplomat added.