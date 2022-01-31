Thai fishing crews fear five-year recovery after oil spill

The nightly armada of bobbing green lights from squid boats has all but disappeared near the site of an oil spill in the Gulf of Thailand, as devastated local crews brace for lost income and damaged fish stocks

Rayong, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The nightly armada of bobbing green lights from squid boats has all but disappeared near the site of an oil spill in the Gulf of Thailand, as devastated local crews brace for lost income and damaged fish stocks.

The Thai navy is scrambling to clean up Tuesday night's spill from a pipeline that leaked at least 60 tonnes of crude oil 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the coast of Rayong province.

Authorities have declared Mae Ram Phueng Beach a disaster zone and closed it to swimmers as crews in yellow plastic protective suits begin the clean-up.

Rayong resorts and seafood restaurants say the spill is a "nail in the coffin" for their businesses after the tourism industry's continued pandemic downturn.

For long-time fishermen who have been asked to halt their catches for at least a month in exchange for emergency payments, there is a feeling of deja vu.

They recall the long road to environmental and economic recovery after another pipeline leak in the same area in 2013.

Initial compensation for that accident was around $900, but fisherman Tuem 46, says it is no substitute for regular work.

"I don't want compensation. I want a healthy sea that I can work in for my livelihood," he told AFP.

"The sea can give us money every day. The sea was good in the past few years. I do not know how many years before it becomes good again."