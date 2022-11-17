UrduPoint.com

Thai Foreign Minister Calls APEC Leaders To Focus On Cooperation In Solving Global Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Thai Foreign Minister Calls APEC Leaders to Focus on Cooperation in Solving Global Issues

Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Thailand should focus on cooperation to solve global problems, instead of being mired in "cancel mentality," Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai said on Thursday

"We see the increased cancel mentality that permeates every conversation and action, makes any compromise appear impossible. That's why APEC this year must rise above these challenges and deliver hope to the world at large that, collaboratively, there is room that we can prevail and prosper," the minister said in a statement published by the APEC.

Thailand is APEC's current chair and will host the annual summit from November 18-19. This year's forum will be held under the title "Open. Connect. Balance." On October 12, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the forum would focus on the issues of trade, investment, reconstruction of damaged global supply chains and the global sustainable development agenda.

APEC comprises 19 countries from the Asia-Pacific region as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. Member states such as Australia, Indonesia, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, the United States, South Korea and Japan are also G20 members.

