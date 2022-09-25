Thai Foreign Minister Says World Leaders Could Resolve Ukrainian Crisis at Summits in Asia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai said on Saturday that all parties to the conflict in Ukraine could meet in Southeast Asia in November during three major international events and jointly resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

"The three venues - one in (Cambodia's capital of) Phnom Penh for ASEAN summit, another in (Indonesian island of) Bali for G20, and the third in Bangkok, Thailand, for APEC leaders' meeting - they could separately or in a series serve as a most appropriate platform for talks (on Ukraine)," Pramudwinai said at the 77th UN General Assembly.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.