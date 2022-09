Thai Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on September 5-6 for Talks With Lavrov - Moscow

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will visit Moscow from September 5-6 to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will visit Moscow from September 5-6 to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On September 5-6, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Don Pramudwinai will pay a working visit to Moscow. He will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the statement says.