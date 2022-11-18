UrduPoint.com

Thai Foreign Ministry On Reports Of Issues With APEC Final Declaration: Work Underway

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Work on the final joint declaration of the leaders of the APEC member states is underway, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat told Sputnik on Friday.

The only thing that can be said about the final declaration is that the work is underway, the diplomat said on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a joint statement is unlikely following the summit and may be replaced by a statement from Thailand that is holding the rotating chairmanship.

