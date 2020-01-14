Thai Government to Set Up Special Office to Fight Cybercrime - Digital Economy Minister

The Thai government plans to establish its first-ever cybersecurity office to combat cybercrimes that target databases of private and state institutions, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said, following the session of the National Cybersecurity Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Thai government plans to establish its first-ever cybersecurity office to combat cybercrimes that target databases of private and state institutions, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said, following the session of the National Cybersecurity Commission.

On Tuesday, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported that this effort by the government to eliminate cybercrime had been approved by the commission, which is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

"The office must be established this year," Punnakanta said after the commission's inaugural meeting, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to Bangkok Post, apart from banks, which are hackers' prime targets, the databases of the Chip Shop Chai (Taste-Shop-Spend) economic stimulus system are also attacked. Last year, several million people subscribed to the system to receive 1,000 Baht ($33) to spend at participating stores.

In addition, the newspaper reported, citing investigators, that the hackers are based both in Thailand and abroad.

The government already established Anti-Fake news Center in October to combat cybercrime. The center said it detected 45 "fake" messages on social media that month.