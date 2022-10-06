Thai Gunman Kills Wife, Child, Commits Suicide After Shooting at Nursery - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Former Thai policeman Panya Khamrap, who shot dead 24 children and eight adults at a nursery in northeast Thailand on Thursday, killed his wife and child, and then committed suicide, the ThaiPBS broadcaster reported.

The police reportedly found a pickup truck, in which the criminal fled the crime scene, in a parking lot of his house. After that, the building was surrounded. The police tried to negotiate with Khamrap, as they believed the man was inside the house, according to the broadcaster.

However, no one reportedly showed signs of life in the building, and therefore policemen thought that the perpetrator had left the building in another vehicle or had walked away.

After some time, police officers decided to enter the house, ThaiPBS reported. They found bodies of Khamrap, his wife and child with bullet wounds inside. The injuries were consistent with the gun that Khamrap used during shooting at the nursery. The gun was also found in the house near the body of the gunman, the police were quoted as saying by the broadcaster.