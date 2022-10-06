UrduPoint.com

Thai Gunman Kills Wife, Child, Commits Suicide After Shooting At Nursery - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Thai Gunman Kills Wife, Child, Commits Suicide After Shooting at Nursery - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Former Thai policeman Panya Khamrap, who shot dead 24 children and eight adults at a nursery in northeast Thailand on Thursday, killed his wife and child, and then committed suicide, the ThaiPBS broadcaster reported.

The police reportedly found a pickup truck, in which the criminal fled the crime scene, in a parking lot of his house. After that, the building was surrounded. The police tried to negotiate with Khamrap, as they believed the man was inside the house, according to the broadcaster.

However, no one reportedly showed signs of life in the building, and therefore policemen thought that the perpetrator had left the building in another vehicle or had walked away.

After some time, police officers decided to enter the house, ThaiPBS reported. They found bodies of Khamrap, his wife and child with bullet wounds inside. The injuries were consistent with the gun that Khamrap used during shooting at the nursery. The gun was also found in the house near the body of the gunman, the police were quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Related Topics

Dead Police Thailand Vehicle Suicide Wife Man Criminals

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

2 hours ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

2 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.