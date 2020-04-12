Thai Health Authorities Confirm 33 New Cases of COVID-19 Raising Overall Total to 2,551

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A further 33 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Thailand, raising the overall number of positive tests in the country to 2,551, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Sunday.

"Today, 33 new cases have been reported in Thailand. Three more people have died," the spokesman said, adding that the victims were Thai citizens.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 38, Visanuyothin said.

The majority of new cases were reported within clusters of the disease that have already been identified, the spokesman said. Seven of the new positive tests were reported among health care workers.

A total of 1,218 people have recovered after contracting the disease.

The spokesman also reminded citizens that the Songkran festival, which marks the New Year in Thailand, has been canceled across the country and public celebrations are forbidden.

"Any public gatherings to celebrate Songkran are forbidden, it is forbidden to pour water on each other on the streets, as is traditional for this holiday," he said.

Thailand's temples will remain closed throughout the festival, which runs Monday to Wednesday, and citizens are urged not to travel to visit relatives, Visanuyothin said