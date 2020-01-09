UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Journalist Sentenced Over Tweet Warns Of Threat To Media Freedom

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

Thai journalist sentenced over tweet warns of threat to media freedom

A Thai journalist sentenced to two years in prison for defaming the owner of a poultry farm via a tweet said Thursday the kingdom's criminal libel laws are eviscerating media freedom

Bangkok (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A Thai journalist sentenced to two years in prison for defaming the owner of a poultry farm via a tweet said Thursday the kingdom's criminal libel laws are eviscerating media freedom.

A court convicted Suchanee Cloitre in December for a tweet referencing a dispute over working conditions at a chicken farm owned by the Thammakaset company.

The farm had been at the centre of a labour dispute by Myanmar workers complaining of punishing working hours and conditions.

Thailand's Supreme Court last year ordered the farm's owner Chanchai Pheamphon to pay compensation to the workers.

Chanchai has brought multiple defamation cases against journalists, workers and human rights activists.

Suchanee, married to a Frenchman and the mother of a nine-month-old boy, was working for Thai television channel Voice tv at the time of posting the tweet and plans to appeal the maximum two-year term imposed by the court.

She is currently out on bail.

"I nearly cried (after the verdict) thinking about the fact that I wouldn't see my son... it makes me totally devastated," she told AFP, adding that freedom of expression in Thailand is retreating.

"There is a high level of self-censorship in Thailand" among journalists reporting on sensitive topics like human rights and politics, she said.

"When you forbid freedom of expression... you forbid an open society."Thammakaset owner Chanchai Pheamphon declined to comment on the case when contacted by AFP on Thursday.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Thailand Company Married Myanmar December Criminals Media TV Court Labour

Recent Stories

Monal starts paying rent to Pak army at Margalla

1 minute ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees u ..

5 minutes ago

Equities rally, oil steadies as US-Iran tensions a ..

7 minutes ago

Dollar loses 19 paisa against Rupee

7 minutes ago

Commissioner decides to activate Expo Centre Hyder ..

5 minutes ago

US is ready for talks with Iran without preconditi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.