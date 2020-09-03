Thai Kind Pardons Royal Consort After Her Fall From Grace

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has pardoned his official consort and restored all her titles and military ranks after a spat last year, according to an edict published in the Royal Gazette.

The 68-year-old king's 35-year-old concubine was stripped of her honors in October last year, four months after becoming the first royal consort in Thailand in 90 years.

The decree said that Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi's biography should no longer be considered "tainted." She got back everything that was taken from her for trying to elevate herself to the status of the queen.

Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended to the throne after his well-loved father Bhumibol Adulyadej died in 2016. He married Queen Suthida in May 2019 and took a junior wife in July. Sineenatra disappeared from public eye after falling from grace and was presumed to be in jail.