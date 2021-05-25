Thai King Gives Cabinet Go-Ahead to Borrow Up To $16Bln for Post-Pandemic Recovery

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday signed a decree authorizing the finance ministry to take out up to 500 billion Thai baht ($16 billion) in loans on behalf of the royal government to rebuild the economy after the pandemic and help the worst-affected groups of citizens

According to the decree published by the Royal Thai Government Gazette, the ministry can borrow the funds in Thai baht and foreign Currency, or issue government bonds totaling up to 500 billion Thai baht. All agreements and contracts on such loans are set to be signed by September 30, 2022.

The decree also allows the government to use the funds solely to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, provide economic and social assistance to all citizens affected by the pandemic and related restrictions, as well as to restore the crisis-hit economy.

Among the Thai industries that suffered the greatest losses due to the pandemic are the tourism and export sectors, which accounted for up to 20% and 35% of the country's GDP respectively, prior to the health emergency.