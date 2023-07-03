Open Menu

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided on Monday over the official opening of the first parliamentary session since the May 14 elections

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided on Monday over the official opening of the first parliamentary session since the May 14 elections.

The king arrived at the new parliament building on the left bank of the Chao Phraya River in the Dusit District of Bangkok at 5:15 p.m. local time (10:15 GMT). Following an ancient tradition, 500 members of the House of Representatives and 250 senators, as well as foreign envoys reportedly accredited to Thailand, awaited the monarch in a hall with no seating other than the royal throne.

Accompanied by Queen Suthida, a group of courtiers, parliamentary officials and personal bodyguards, the king entered the hall and walked with the queen to two thrones on a dais to the sound of the royal anthem. He then addressed the audience.

"I hereby declare the session of the new parliament open.

I appeal to you, the authorized representatives of the Thai people, to perform your duties properly for the benefit of the people of our country. I wish you all good health and happiness," he said.

The king and queen then left the Parliament House.

The speaker of the new parliament is expected to be elected on July 4. A candidate nominated by the coalition of the two former opposition parties, the Move Forward Party and the Pheu Thai (For Thailand) Party, which won 312 out of 500 mandates, is most likely to get the post, although the two movements have reportedly had difficulty agreeing on a candidate. The Reporters broadcaster said that a middle ground had been proposed and that the ruling coalition would invite 79-year-old Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, leader of the People's Party parliamentary group and a former speaker and president of parliament, to take the post.

