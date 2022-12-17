Thai King, Queen Test Positive for COVID-19 - Royal Palace

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine screening, the royal palace announced on Saturday.

The 70-year-old king and his 44-year-old spouse were advised to refrain from royal duties for a while despite showing no severe symptoms.

The royal couple visited Vajiralongkorn's eldest daughter in a Bangkok hospital on Thursday after the 44-year-old princess, Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, collapsed during physical training due to a heart problem.