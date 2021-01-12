UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai King Sweeps Prison Floors Alongside Consort

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Thai king sweeps prison floors alongside consort

Thailand's king has visited prisons, sweeping floors alongside his official consort in the latest round of a charm offensive following unprecedented criticism of the monarchy during street protests

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand's king has visited prisons, sweeping floors alongside his official consort in the latest round of a charm offensive following unprecedented criticism of the monarchy during street protests.

The palace has stepped up public appearances in recent months, as the student-led movement has made calls for reforms to the monarchy, considered a taboo subject in Thailand.

Images released by the palace showed King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, 35-year-old Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, visiting different prisons over the past two months, dressed in jeans and polo shirts.

The king has appointed Sineenat to a project overseeing the healthcare of prison inmates -- an expansion to her public portfolio after a dramatic change in her fortunes over the past year and a half.

Related Topics

Thailand Polo

Recent Stories

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum to be h ..

4 minutes ago

US Judge Suspends Execution of Only Woman on Feder ..

3 minutes ago

Govt starts COVID-19 vaccine registration process ..

4 minutes ago

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesda ..

4 minutes ago

US Airstrikes Violate Doha Agreement, May Prompt T ..

4 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Says Russia, China Bounty Accusa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.