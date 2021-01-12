Thai king sweeps prison floors alongside consort

Thailand's king has visited prisons, sweeping floors alongside his official consort in the latest round of a charm offensive following unprecedented criticism of the monarchy during street protests

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand's king has visited prisons, sweeping floors alongside his official consort in the latest round of a charm offensive following unprecedented criticism of the monarchy during street protests.

The palace has stepped up public appearances in recent months, as the student-led movement has made calls for reforms to the monarchy, considered a taboo subject in Thailand.

Images released by the palace showed King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, 35-year-old Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, visiting different prisons over the past two months, dressed in jeans and polo shirts.

The king has appointed Sineenat to a project overseeing the healthcare of prison inmates -- an expansion to her public portfolio after a dramatic change in her fortunes over the past year and a half.