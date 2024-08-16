Open Menu

Thai Lawmakers To Vote On Shinawatra Heiress As PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Thai lawmakers will vote Friday on whether to appoint the 37-year-old daughter of billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra as prime minister, elevating a third member of the clan to the nation's top job despite her never having held office.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father and aunt have served as premier, would become the youngest leader in Thailand's history as a constitutional monarchy if elected.

She would also become the kingdom's second woman prime minister, after her aunt.

The vote, slated to begin at 10 am (0300 GMT), was forced after the kingdom's top court sacked premier Srettha Thavisin for appointing a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction.

