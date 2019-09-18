UrduPoint.com
Thai MPs Call For PM To Resign Following Oath Omission

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:58 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Thai opposition MPs demanded Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha resign following weeks of uproar over the ex-junta head's omission of a vow to uphold the constitution during his inauguration, raising questions of his legitimacy.

The mastermind of a 2014 coup, Prayut headed the junta regime for five years before a disputed March election tilted to the military formally ushered him in as a civilian premier.

Questions over his administration's legitimacy have also been raised after it was revealed Prayut and his cabinet had pledged loyalty to the king but failed to recite allegiance to the constitution when he was sworn in as civilian premier in July.

