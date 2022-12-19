UrduPoint.com

Thai Navy Hunts For 31 Sailors After Vessel Sinks

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Thai navy hunts for 31 sailors after vessel sinks

Thai military frigates and helicopters kept up the search late Monday for more than 30 sailors missing after a naval vessel sank, with dozens of others already hauled from the choppy waters

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Thai military frigates and helicopters kept up the search late Monday for more than 30 sailors missing after a naval vessel sank, with dozens of others already hauled from the choppy waters.

The HTMS Sukhothai capsized late Sunday as it was patrolling the Gulf of Thailand, about 37 kilometres (22 miles) off the Southeast Asian nation's southeastern coast.

Some sailors survived by jumping into a life raft at night, according to images shared by the Royal Thai Navy, which said 75 people had been rescued.

Late Monday, search and rescue teams continued to scour the waters for the 31 missing sailors, with emergency workers and naval personnel waiting at the windy pier.

The operation involved two Seahawk helicopters, two frigates and one amphibious ship, the navy statement said.

A statement from the Royal Thai Air Force later Monday said they had assisted in the operation, without giving details.

"Our main priority is searching and rescuing as many as we can," naval commander Pichai Lorchusakul said at the pier.

The vessel is believed to have run into trouble after its electronics system was damaged, according to the navy.

"The ship's operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control," a spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha said the cause of the incident was being investigated.

"I am following the news closely, about five people are seriously injured," he added in a statement.

The navy said the search was still ongoing over an area measuring around 20 miles by 15 miles, concentrating on a section of sea roughly 18 miles south of the Sukhothai's last position, and the area where the latest survivors were found.

One image shared by the navy showed the vessel capsized, while a video showed a rescue boat alongside the ship in rough waters.

Other images shared on the navy's Twitter account showed men wrapped in blankets following their rescue.

Some of those rescued were being airlifted to a hospital in Sattahip, while uninjured crew would be taken to a naval base.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Thailand Twitter Sukhothai Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

EU Gas Price Cap Will Not Apply to Over-The-Counte ..

EU Gas Price Cap Will Not Apply to Over-The-Counter Trades - Statement

1 minute ago
 Man dies after falling from tower

Man dies after falling from tower

1 minute ago
 EU Energy Ministers Set Cap on TTF Gas Market at 1 ..

EU Energy Ministers Set Cap on TTF Gas Market at 180 Euros per MWh - Statement

1 minute ago
 20 injured in Khuzdar explosion, says police

20 injured in Khuzdar explosion, says police

1 minute ago
 US Capitol riot panel to vote on Trump criminal ch ..

US Capitol riot panel to vote on Trump criminal charges

7 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants injured policeman

Unknown assailants injured policeman

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.