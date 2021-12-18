UrduPoint.com

Thai Officials To Relocate 600 Inmates After Prison Riot Ends In Fire - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:31 PM

Officials will soon relocate 600 remaining prisoners from the Krabi provincial prison in the southwestern coast of Thailand, after a riot over COVID-19 safety measures at the facility ended in fire, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Officials will soon relocate 600 remaining prisoners from the Krabi provincial prison in the southwestern coast of Thailand, after a riot over COVID-19 safety measures at the facility ended in fire, media reported Saturday.

On Thursday, around 300 out of the total 2,159 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Those who were not infected demanded that officials move out the infected prisoners so that the virus would not spread further. The facility rejected the request explaining that that could not be done amid lack of space, Thai PBS World reported.

According to the broadcaster, the rejection prompted violent riots that started on Thursday and ended in fire on Friday. Police fired rubber bullets in attempts to calm the prisoners. Thirty-one prisoners were detained on suspicion of being responsible for starting the riots.

So far, 1,100 prisoners were transferred to prisons in other provinces and the remaining 600 will be moved on Saturday.

Inspections of the prison carried out on Saturday showed that inmate sleeping quarters were completely destroyed in the fire. Fourteen prisoners were injured by rubber bullets.

