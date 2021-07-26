UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Opposition Says Health System On Brink Of Collapse, Offers Action Plan

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Thai Opposition Says Health System on Brink of Collapse, Offers Action Plan

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Thailand's health system is on the verge of collapse under the pressure of the third wave of COVID-19, the opposition Move Forward Party said on Monday, putting forward a plan of action.

"The COVID-19 pandemic situation is deteriorating every day. The daily number of cases has been surpassing 10,000 for over 10 days, while during the last two days it has reached 15,000 cases. Over 100 people die of the coronavirus almost daily. It looks like as if we had a passenger aircraft crash every day," the party said.

Although the government has publicly recognized flaws in vaccination plan preparations and later boosted procurement of shots, it will still take time before people receive them, the opposition insisted.

The party is offering a new plan to fight the pandemic that includes providing the population with an opportunity to purchase a rapid antigen test at least once a week at a maximum price of $1.7, freeing hospitals from asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms who make up to 75% of all infected people, and easing paperwork procedures concerning the fight against the pandemic.

Thailand has so far registered over 512,000 COVID-19 cases, and 4,146 people have died of the virus.

Related Topics

Thailand Died Price All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visit Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Pu ..

31 minutes ago

RTA, MND sign MoU to develop new innovative urban ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

1 hour ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

2 hours ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.