Thai Opposition Says Health System on Brink of Collapse, Offers Action Plan

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Thailand's health system is on the verge of collapse under the pressure of the third wave of COVID-19, the opposition Move Forward Party said on Monday, putting forward a plan of action.

"The COVID-19 pandemic situation is deteriorating every day. The daily number of cases has been surpassing 10,000 for over 10 days, while during the last two days it has reached 15,000 cases. Over 100 people die of the coronavirus almost daily. It looks like as if we had a passenger aircraft crash every day," the party said.

Although the government has publicly recognized flaws in vaccination plan preparations and later boosted procurement of shots, it will still take time before people receive them, the opposition insisted.

The party is offering a new plan to fight the pandemic that includes providing the population with an opportunity to purchase a rapid antigen test at least once a week at a maximum price of $1.7, freeing hospitals from asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms who make up to 75% of all infected people, and easing paperwork procedures concerning the fight against the pandemic.

Thailand has so far registered over 512,000 COVID-19 cases, and 4,146 people have died of the virus.