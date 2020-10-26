Thai Parliament Holds Special Session to Address Mass Protests

Thailand's Parliament on Monday started an extraordinary session to find a way to deal with the aftermath of mass protests in Bangkok and other Thai cities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Thailand's Parliament on Monday started an extraordinary session to find a way to deal with the aftermath of mass protests in Bangkok and other Thai cities.

The opposition Pheu Thai party, which had initiated the session to be convened, was given the floor first.

"We shall discuss each demand of the protesters in detail and we also have to decide on amendments to the Constitution as soon as possible," leader of opposition party Pheu Thai Sompong Amornwiwat said.

Amornwiwat added that Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was "a heavy burden for the country" and urged him to resign.

Thai Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit countered the statement, stressing that it was not the prime minister's resignation, but immediate drafting and adoption of a new constitution that was the most efficient and credible solution to the country's problems.

According to Leekpai, the session will be held over two-day period, on October 26 and 27. Thailand's government, opposition and the Senate will present their assessment of the situation and suggestions, which will be discussed by all members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The demonstrations were ignited back in February when the constitutional court banned opposition party Future Forward, which was popular among students. The protesters have been demanding that the powers of the king be curbed and have called on prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power after a coup in 2014, to resign. Later, the opposition added another demand - the release of all detained protests' participants.