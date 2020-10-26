UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Parliament Holds Special Session To Address Mass Protests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Thai Parliament Holds Special Session to Address Mass Protests

Thailand's Parliament on Monday started an extraordinary session to find a way to deal with the aftermath of mass protests in Bangkok and other Thai cities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Thailand's Parliament on Monday started an extraordinary session to find a way to deal with the aftermath of mass protests in Bangkok and other Thai cities.

The opposition Pheu Thai party, which had initiated the session to be convened, was given the floor first.

"We shall discuss each demand of the protesters in detail and we also have to decide on amendments to the Constitution as soon as possible," leader of opposition party Pheu Thai Sompong Amornwiwat said.

Amornwiwat added that Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was "a heavy burden for the country" and urged him to resign.

Thai Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit countered the statement, stressing that it was not the prime minister's resignation, but immediate drafting and adoption of a new constitution that was the most efficient and credible solution to the country's problems.

According to Leekpai, the session will be held over two-day period, on October 26 and 27. Thailand's government, opposition and the Senate will present their assessment of the situation and suggestions, which will be discussed by all members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The demonstrations were ignited back in February when the constitutional court banned opposition party Future Forward, which was popular among students. The protesters have been demanding that the powers of the king be curbed and have called on prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power after a coup in 2014, to resign. Later, the opposition added another demand - the release of all detained protests' participants.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Thailand Parliament Bangkok February October All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pak rockball team to feature in Three-Nation Tourn ..

1 minute ago

Giacometti sculpture in sealed bid auction - start ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets drop as US stimulus remains elusive

1 minute ago

PNCA to hold cultural activities to observe "Black ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers Record Single-Day Rise of 17,347 ..

5 minutes ago

Former president Ayub Khan brought Pakistan on the ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.