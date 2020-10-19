UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Parliament To Convene Special Session Over Opposition Protests In Bangkok - Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Thai Parliament to Convene Special Session Over Opposition Protests in Bangkok - Speaker

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Thai lawmakers will meet for an extraordinary parliament session to discuss the demands put forward by participants of the ongoing anti-government rallies in Bangkok, Parliament President Chuan Leekpai said on Monday.

"The lawmakers of the government and opposition parties agreed today that there was a need to convene an emergency parliament session to find a way out of the situation in Bangkok and in the country in connection with the mass protests, and it was decided to convene such a session," Chuan told reporters.

The official did not specify the exact date and time of the session.

The parliamentary opposition has been pushing for an emergency meeting since Thursday when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a state of emergency in Bangkok set to last no longer than 30 days.

The decree banned gatherings of more than five people and granted law enforcement agencies special powers.

The opposition has called the introduction of the state of emergency illegal since the demonstrations were peaceful and neither threatened national security nor public order.

Protests in Thailand are now in their third month, with thousands of pro-democracy protesters calling for large-scale constitutional reforms. The protesters demand the dissolution of what they call Prayut's military dictatorship. They also call for limiting the monarchy's power and scrapping the strict laws prohibiting criticism of the king.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Parliament Threatened Bangkok Dictator Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Neither IGP Singh was abducted nor was he forced t ..

9 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces Arts for Health and Wel ..

11 minutes ago

Norway Detects New Type of Coronavirus With Faster ..

3 minutes ago

14 smoke emitting vehicles fined

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Cycling Federation celebrate Pink Ribbon ..

4 minutes ago

Training classes under 'Hunarmand Pakistan' to be ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.