UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Police Arrest 9 For Selling Laughing Gas In Bangkok - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:51 PM

Thai Police Arrest 9 for Selling Laughing Gas in Bangkok - Reports

Thai police have arrested nine people in a Bangkok district popular with backpackers for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, local media said Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Thai police have arrested nine people in a Bangkok district popular with backpackers for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, local media said Friday.

Thailand has been cracking down on vendors of drug-filled balloons in tourist resorts after police became aware of the gas being increasingly used by party revelers to induce hallucinations and euphoria.

The sellers were detained during a Thursday night raid in Khaosan Road, a pedestrian street in the capital known for bars and cheap hotels, according to the Khao Sod daily.

They have been charged with selling medicine illegally. The gas can only be used for medical purposes or to fill air bags in cars. Selling drugs without authorization is punishable by a fine and a jail term.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Jail Fine Road Bangkok Gas Media

Recent Stories

Ukraine soldier gets 24 years for journalist death ..

9 seconds ago

Talks on post-war Syria constitution to 'continue' ..

11 seconds ago

Spanish Gov't Authorizes Manufacture of Some 350 N ..

12 seconds ago

Explosion, Gunfire Hit Upscale Hotel in Southern S ..

17 seconds ago

US Warns Citizens to Avoid Anti-NATO Protests Set ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges US Not to 'Play Wit ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.