Thai Police Arrest Another Bangkok Bombing Suspect - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:13 PM

Thai police have arrested a third suspect over a string of bombings in Bangkok as the capital hosted a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, media said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Thai police have arrested a third suspect over a string of bombings in Bangkok as the capital hosted a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, media said on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ilham Saeed was arrested in southern Thailand three days after the blasts rocked the city on August 2 as he tried to cross into Malaysia, the Khao Sod daily cited police as saying.

The 28-year-old is suspected of having delivered a bomb to one of the perpetrators who set it off outside the office of Thailand's permanent defense secretary.

Saeed was flown to Bangkok for interrogation on Monday and charged with involvement in a criminal activity, possessing and handling explosive devices in a public space, and "attempted manslaughter."

