Thai Police Begin Storm of Mall Where Gunman Holed Up With Hostages, Dozens Evacuated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Thai commandos forces have begun operations to take the Terminal 21 shopping mall where an armed soldier is holed up with as many as 16 hostages.

Footage posted to social media show commando approaching the mall in formation and dozens of people fleeing from the mall amid sounds of shooting.

The 32-year-old's rampage has so far resulted in 20 deaths and 31 others injured in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Thai police urged all broadcasters covering the incident to stop live broadcasts from the scene of the operation to free hostages, which will soon begin, the broadcaster reported.

Under Thai law, live broadcasts of police and military operations without permission of the command are prohibited.