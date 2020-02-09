Thai Police Chief Confirms Mall Shooter Is Dead, Police Operation Over

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Thai National Police Chief Gen. Chakthip Chaichinda has confirmed that the mass shooter who killed over 20 people at a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima had been eliminated.

"The operation is over, the criminal has been eliminated," the police chief said live on Thairath tv on Sunday morning. He added that Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would arrive in the city soon.

On Saturday, a gunman (a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma) carried out a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

According to Thailand's Health Ministry, at least 63 people were injured in the shooting.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that 21 people were killed by the gunman, including one special forces policeman. Two other special forces servicemen were injured, the minister said.

Meanwhile Thairath TV reported on Sunday citing police sources that a total of 25 people were killed by the gunman.