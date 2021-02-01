Thai Police Clash With Protesters Near Myanmar Embassy

Thai police on Monday clashed with protesters, who gathered near Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok shortly after the news about a coup in Myanmar, local residents said on social networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Thai police on Monday clashed with protesters, who gathered near Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok shortly after the news about a coup in Myanmar, local residents said on social networks.

Civil activist platform iLaw tweeted a video of a protest near the embassy.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning military raid. It came after Myanmar's military vowed to "take action" against what it says was voter fraud in the November election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

The United Kingdom, Turkey, India and other countries expressed their concern over the situation. The United States threatened to take action against those responsible for the detention of senior officials. The Kremlin said it was monitoring the situation closely.