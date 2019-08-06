UrduPoint.com
Thai Police Detain 9 Suspects In Connection With Recent Blasts In Bangkok - Prime Minister

Thai Police Detain 9 Suspects in Connection With Recent Blasts in Bangkok - Prime Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Nine out of 10 suspects in the case of a series of explosions that hit Bangkok on August 2 were detained and placed under investigation, Thai Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Chan-o-cha said on Monday that over 10 people were wanted by Thai law enforcement in connection with the explosions.

"Nine out of ten suspects were arrested, police are questioning them," Chan-o-cha said as quoted by the tv 3 channel, without giving more details.

The minister added that the government was closely monitoring the investigation.

On Friday, six blasts occurred in the Thai capital, leaving at least four people with minor injuries, during the week when Bangkok was hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Following the explosions, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan announced the creation of a task force to investigate the attacks.

