Thai Police Warn of Another Blast at Chemical Plant in Suburbs of Bangkok

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Thai Police issued a warning of another explosion at a chemical plant in the suburbs of Bangkok on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a powerful explosion occurred at a plastic foam factory, resulting in the injury of more than 20 people.

The explosion led to a massive fire that caused damage to both the factory and nearby buildings and houses.

"The plant still contains a large amount of chemicals, up to 60 tons, which cannot be removed in the context of an ongoing fire. The fire can get close to them at any moment, and a second explosion can occur," the chief of police of a Thai region which includes Samut Prakan and other provinces bordering Bangkok, said, as broadcast by Amarin tv.